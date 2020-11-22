APC charges police to fish out killers of its Nasarawa chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to fish out the killers of its Nasarawa State Chairman, Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was abducted from his home in Lafia, the state capital on Saturday but found dead on Sunday.

The party made the call in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The APC urges the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the Party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo who was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday. This is a dark day for the APC family.

“The APC condoles with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee, and our supporters and members over this shocking killing.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security services to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law.”

