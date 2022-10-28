Connect with us

APC chieftain, Adamu Garba, hails Nigerian govt’s decision to keep Kanu in detention

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday, hailed the Federal Government’s decision to keep the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in detention.

The Court of Appeal had earlier on Friday granted the federal government’s application for a stay of execution on its judgment dismissing charges against the IPOB leader.

Garba, who spoke on the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, faulted the earlier judgment which ordered the Nigerian government to return Kanu to Kenya and pay N50million as damages.

READ ALSO: HURIWA slams Appeal Court for granting stay of execution on Kanu’s case

The former lawmaker described the latest judgment as excellent.

He wrote: “Ehenn! now we have a genuine order. Keeping terrorist Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody is the best. The appeal court in Jos has done an excellent job.

“I was shocked when the court in Umuahia ordered Kanu to be returned to Kenya. I immediately imagined the judges held hostage by ESN.”

