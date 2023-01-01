APC chieftain, Adamu Garba tackles Obasanjo over Obi’s endorsement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Sunday, berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for February 25 election.

Obasanjo had in a letter addressed to Nigerians on the New Year celebration declared his support for the former Anambra State governor in the election.

He described Obi as the best among the candidates jostling for the country’s highest political office next month.

The APC presidential campaign council had, however, dismissed the ex-president’s endorsement of the LP candidate as worthless and described him as a political paperweight.

Garba, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, insisted that APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would emerge as the country’s next president in February.

He wrote: “It is a well-known fact that Obasanjo never wanted any Yoruba man to grow above him while he’s still alive.

“Yet Bola Tinubu, his arch-political rival, who dethroned him from South-West politics is about to become the President of Nigeria. His actions should not surprise you.

“Obasanjo wants to remain the only living Yoruba man to use the GCFR title. He never wanted anyone to get that.

“But we’ll promise him one thing, by God’s Grace, we’ll be inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony of Tinubu on May 29, 2023, as commander in chief and GCFR, Insha Allah.”

