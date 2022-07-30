APC chieftain, Adamu Garba urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment in choice of leaders

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Saturday faulted the criticism trailing the party’s adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Garba returned to the APC earlier this month after a brief stint with the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

The APC has come under scathing criticism from the Christian community in Nigeria since the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the election.

The duo of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, had during a meeting with Northern Christian Leaders’ on Friday in Abuja, said the APC’s decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket was unacceptable.

Garba, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, warned Nigerians against mixing religion with politics.

He also challenged the citizens to shun religious sentiment in their choice of leaders next year.

He wrote: “The insecurity, joblessness and corruption bedevilling us since independence have to do with toxic religious politics.

“Many of those who plundered our public goods diverted the proceeds to their families and religious patrons, not you. You won’t hear them complain when they are in the game. Religion to them is used to manipulate you, as they do now, when they lose out. Reject them!”

