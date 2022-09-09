APC chieftain, Adamu Garuba urges Nigerian govt to rename UNN after Queen Elizabeth

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Friday urged the Federal Government to rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, after Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Garba, who made the call on his Twitter handle, also implored the federal government to declare a three- day national mourning for the Queen.

He wrote: “If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare three days of National Mourning for The Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Read also:APC chieftain, Adamu Garba urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment in choice of leaders

“Immortalizing Queen Elizabeth by renaming the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in her honour would have been an easier deal if I were communicating with our grandparents. Fortunately, they knew her worth.

“Age is a grace, and 7 decades on the throne can only be the work of God and Grace.

“In order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

