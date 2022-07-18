APC chieftain blames Buhari for party’s defeat in Osun governorship poll

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Mayaki, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s loss in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday where incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was defeated by Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Edo State APC stalwart who spoke while addressing party leaders on Sunday at his home in Benin City, accused Buhari over the struggles the party is currently facing and said the President was negligent of the management of party activities and the “suicidal tolerance of anti-party activities within the ranks.”

Mayaki, who was the chairman of the Edo APC Media Council in the state’s 2020 governorship election, however commended the President’s “non-interference through the federal might represented a good development for the country’s democracy” but was indirectly hurting his own party in the process.

“The “I don’t care attitude’ of Mr. President as a party man is doing more harm than good to the APC. The president is the leader of the party and he doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

“The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and ministers under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.

“The poor reward system of the party and that of the president, if not checked, could impact negatively on the party.

“Mr. President has shown no serious concern about this dangerous development, despite the fact that the affected people are all members of the party he leads.

“Under President Buhari, the APC governors worked against the party in Edo State similar to how figures in his cabinet have been fingered in the loss of Osun State. But Mr. President won’t lift a finger to either reprimand these party saboteurs, instead, he signals tolerance that further emboldens them,” he said.

Mayaki also criticised President Buhari’s refusal to sack non-performing members of his cabinets and government who, according to him, had shown themselves incapable of bringing an end to the insecurity that plagued the country.

