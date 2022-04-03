APC chieftain challenges Lai Mohammed to tour Nigeria by road to prove country is safer under Buhari

Former Commissioner of Information and Culture in Niger State, and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa, has challenged Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to undertake a road tour of the country to prove that Nigeria is safer under President Muhammadu Buhari as he recently claimed.

Vatsa who spoke with newsmen at a gathering in Minna on Saturday, said Mohammed and other members of Buhari’s cabinet do not tell the President the truth and the real situation in the country.

He added that the security situation facing the country had continued to deteriorate on a daily basis with no end in sight, while the President’s aides keep telling him that everything was okay.

Challenging Mohammed to dare take him up on the tour challenge, Vatsa said:

“When you sit down in Abuja and be issuing statements just to protect your job, posterity will not forgive you.

“I challenge Mr Minister to tour the country by road, particularly Niger and Kaduna States, let us see if the country is safer in the hand of Buhari or not. That is the only way we draw conclusions.”

Vatsa who is a former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger State, who also spoke on the Abuja-Kaduna train attack last Monday, said Nigeria has never had it this bad as the country is currently going through the worst security situation since independence.

”I wonder why President Buhari has refused to declare these gunmen, terrorists when their activities are even worst than terrorism, especially now that they are beginning to use explosive devices, targeting national assets like the train and rail lines.

“Never in the history of Nigeria had blood flowed the way it is flowing now with innocent people being slaughtered and lives cut short every day without protection.

“Yet someone is there taking the people for granted with his unguarded comments that the country is safer in the midst of this bloodbath,” Vatsa noted.

