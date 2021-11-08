Politics
APC Chieftain, Igbokwe, accuses Igbos of engaging in ethnic politics
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing critique on the Igbo people, accusing them of engaging in ethnic politics.
Igbokwe made this observation on Monday via a Facebook post, in response to the ongoing governorship elections in Anambra State.
He further stated that the Igbo people would continue to remain onlookers in Nigeria’s political sphere due to their isolationism.
READ ALSO: Nigeria moving in wrong direction under APC – Gov Okowa
Igbokwe wrote: “I had thought that Igbo will move beyond ethnic politics and work to connect to the center to meet other Nigerians, but ife ji Ndigbo jisi ha ike. We will continue to be onlookers.
“Politics is a game of numbers, Igbo cannot continue to play politics of isolation in the 21st century and expect that miracle will happen. It is time to build bridges and not burn bridges.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...