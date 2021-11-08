APC Chieftain, Igbokwe, accuses Igbos of engaging in ethnic politics

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing critique on the Igbo people, accusing them of engaging in ethnic politics.

Igbokwe made this observation on Monday via a Facebook post, in response to the ongoing governorship elections in Anambra State.

He further stated that the Igbo people would continue to remain onlookers in Nigeria’s political sphere due to their isolationism.

READ ALSO: Nigeria moving in wrong direction under APC – Gov Okowa

Igbokwe wrote: “I had thought that Igbo will move beyond ethnic politics and work to connect to the center to meet other Nigerians, but ife ji Ndigbo jisi ha ike. We will continue to be onlookers.

“Politics is a game of numbers, Igbo cannot continue to play politics of isolation in the 21st century and expect that miracle will happen. It is time to build bridges and not burn bridges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now