APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, blames PDP for recurrent power outages

Joe Igbokwe, a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the national grid meltdown.

After the national grid broke down again on Friday, several Nigerian cities, notably the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were plunged into darkness.

After many hours of interruption in several parts of the country, electricity providers confirmed the fifth outage in 2022.

A similar grid failure occurred twice in March 2022, during a major gasoline shortage in the country. In January and February of this year, there were similar interruptions.

On his Facebook Page, Igbokwe blamed the major opposition party saying, “PDP sold our electricity distribution companies to contractors and traders without knowledge, expertise, character to manage power sector. See where we are today.”

Last month President Muhammadu Buhari said he deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to people across the country by simultaneous fuel shortages and a national power grid collapse.

