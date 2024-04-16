APC chieftain, Lukman begs Tinubu to mediate in Kwankwaso-Ganduje faceoff

Former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has called on President Bola Tinubu to mediate in the ongoing faceoff between ex-Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Lukman who made the appeal in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Tuesday titled, ‘Ganduje: Indefensibility of moral and political burden’, said Tinubu needs to revisit the political impasse between the two former governors.

Lukman noted that if the feud between the two political stalwarts is allowed to continue to fester, it could lead to a further breakdown of order in the state.

He also urged Tinubu to look beyond the bribery charges filed against the APC national chairman by the state government and find a way to settle both me who were strong allies before they fell apart over political differences in the state.

“Being progressives requires honesty, and given the current political reality, we must accept that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his NNPP have a stronger support base in Kano State. And that Kwankwaso was in our party up to 2018,” Lukman said in the statement.

:Also between 1999 and 2019, both worked together, and we need to revisit issues surrounding their disagreement.

“On no account should APC leaders limit the engagement of issues surrounding all the political challenges facing us as a party to only the issue of bribery allegation against Dr Ganduje.

“If this means another round of negotiation for political alliance or a merger with Kwankwaso and NNPP, our leaders should proceed to act accordingly. President Tinubu and the APC must take full advantage of the current reality to renegotiate the support base of the APC.

“Without a doubt, this situation presents an opportunity for President Tinubu to demonstrate his progressive and political dexterity. It is a low-hanging fruit, which, if properly managed, could also save the politics of Dr. Ganduje.

“The hard truth is that, somehow, the politics of Kano State was mismanaged, and as it is, if we were unable to win the election in Kano State when we were in control of the Kano State Government, it would be foolhardy to imagine otherwise.”

Lukman’s concern stemmed from the current crisis rocking the two Kano political bigwigs who have been on each other’s throats for years now.

The APC chieftain also urged the President and top APC stakeholders to act fast in brokering peace between Ganduje and Kwankwaso “if the party hopes to retain their grip on the state and, by extension, the entire North, even if it involves negotiating an alliance.”

The feud was further accentuated following the purported suspension of Ganduje on Monday by 12 ward chairmen from the Dawakin Tofa local government area on Monday over his dollar bribery scandal.

The ward excos led by Haruna Gwanzo, had announced the suspension of Ganduje during a press briefing, insisting that the former governor must clear his name of the corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case before he would be readmitted into the party.

However, in a counter press conference, the State Working Committee (SWC) came out to nullify the suspension, and accused the ward leaders of being sponsored by the NNPP-led state government.

The National Working Committee of the party as well as the state chapter of the party also voided the suspension, saying Gwanzo and the indicted party leaders involved don’t have the locus standi to impeach the national chairman.

