APC chieftain tackles Sen Abe to leave Amaechi, respond to alleged N4bn road project fraud

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, and a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has berated a former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Ngei Abe, over his multiple attacks on the Federal Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Eze stated this on Wednesday in a statement he personally signed, claiming the former lawmaker was a disloyal person who should never be trusted by any politician.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Abe lambasted Amaechi during an event in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 11 January, 2022, alluding that the reason the Minister was close to the Presidency was due to his love for money.

“Nigerians don’t want anybody who does not like money to come near the Presidency,” Abe had stated.

Nonetheless, Eze, in his response, slammed Abe for his “irrelevant” utterances while disclosing his disloyalty to different politicians.

“I have resolved never to discuss Senator Abe, haven seen how lowly placed and irrelevant he has become particularly, after exposing himself as one that cannot be trusted after jumping from Amaechi to Wike. Abe later left Wike and embraced Osinbajo and now he has sneaked away from the Vice President for Bola Tinubu. Sen. Abe is far from a man to be taken seriously and this times are too serious for his kind of politics. He is as unstable as water,” Eze noted.

The APC Chieftain further noted that while the lawmaker “reserves the right to association and to free speech as allowed by law and is at liberty to support whoever he wishes, but where his right to association is expanded beyond its elastic limit to the extent that it becomes toxic, the guardian of public manners is always at a ready to intervene.”

He further counseled Abe to be preoccupied “with thoughts on how to save his neck and the little remaining of his public image from the N4 billion road contract fraud perpetrated against his own community as publicly alleged by Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, during a visit to Beera, Abe’s home town.

“Abe should do his best to clear his name from the allegation levelled against him by Governor Nyesom Wike in a video that has gone viral that he embezzled a whopping sum of N4billion meant to construct a road awarded to him within his community.

“It is sad that instead of addressing the issue that Wike raised which he said is well documented sadly instead Abe accused Wike of awarding to himself over 25 school projects without paying the contractors.

“I am not interested in the comparison between Abe and Wike who ate more Rivers State money than each other but addressing why on earth should a road awarded to him couldn’t be completed or the money returned back to the state coffers.”

