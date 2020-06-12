APC chieftain wants Nigerian govt to compensate Abiola’s family over June 12

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, on Friday urged the Federal Government to compensate the family of the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola, due to the losses and pains they suffered after the annulment of June 12,1993 presidential election.

Igbokwe, who made the call at the Democracy Day Celebration of Ndigbo in the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring Abiola, who was the presumed winner of the election.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Drainage Services, said the Abiola family had lost almost everything as a result of their patriarch’s death during the June 12 struggle.

He said: “That we are having this June 12 celebration today is an indication that Chief MKO Abiola and all the other people that died as a result of the June 12 did not die in vain.

READ ALSO: JUNE 12: Today our democracy is one step forward, five steps backward —Gani Adams

“And Ndigbo in Lagos APC is having this celebration to alert Nigerians that seven presidents were at the seat for 27 years and none did anything to recognise June 12 until Buhari, a good man from Daura came.

“Even a former president, who comes from Ogun State with Abiola and benefitted from June 12, did not do anything to honour MKO until the good man from Daura came.

“We want to appreciate the president for recognizing June 12 and Abiola. But we are adding another caveat.

“Although no amount of money will compensate for the pains and losses suffered by the Abiola family over June 12, I am appealing to the federal government to still compensate the family with a good amount for those irreplaceable losses and also do its best to unite the family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions