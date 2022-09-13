APC chieftain warns party against associating with Wike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Organising Secretary in the South-South, Blessing Agbomhere, on Tuesday warned the party’s leaders against associating with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the Rivers governor in London last month.

The two leaders are expected to meet again in coming weeks as preparations for the 2023 presidential election reach a crucial stage.

Agbomhere, who made the call in a statement in Port Harcourt, said he was worried with the way top APC leaders have been fraternizing with Wike under the guise of commissioning projects.

The statement read: “We want to call on APC national leadership to urgently call some party chieftains who are now flocking to Rivers and maintaining unholy alliances with Wike in the name of commissioning projects, to order.

“The frequent invitation of APC chieftains to commission projects in Rivers by Mr Wike does not augur well for the expected victory of the party at the state and national level in the 2023 election.

“By identifying with an opposition party at this time, such leaders are indirectly de-marketing our great party, especially in a state controlled by the opposition PDP.

“We cannot afford to promote the policies and projects of an opposition ruling party in a state on the one hand and expect to win elections in that state as an opposition party

“As a result of our performance, if Wike wants to join the party, he must come in through the front door.

“We will receive him and save him from those he claimed wanted to destroy his political future.”

