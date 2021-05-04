APC claims 48% of voters have registered with party | Ripples Nigeria

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that 40 million Nigerians have so far registered with the party in the just concluded re-registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, stated this on Monday when the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, hosted some non-career ambassadors at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The party’s claim means a whopping 47.6 percent of all registered voters in the country, have registered as members of the APC.

With the number of registered voters in the country standing at 84 million, going by figures quoted on the website of the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC), the APC’s claim means it now has almost half of all registered voters in Nigeria as members.

Read also: APC urges opposition to seek solutions to insecurity, rather than trade accusations

While addressing the gathering, Akpanudoedehe said before the caretaker committee began the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, the membership strength was about 12 million.

But according to him, the party now has over 40 million members after the nationwide exercise.

“We are blessed to have a focused and gentle party chairman. When he came on board, we lost ground.

“Under his leadership we have regained what we lost and gained more. We had membership strength of 12 million. I want to inform your excellencies, under his (Buni) leadership, the APC has moved to over 40 million today,” Akpanudoedehe said.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions