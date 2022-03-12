APC clarifies confusion over CECPC Secretary position

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has laid to rest stories making the rounds that the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John Akpanudoedehe, has resigned from his position, insisting that the Akwa Ibom State former Senator remains the party’s scribe.

Following the crisis that rocked the leadership of the party during the week which saw the emergence of Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, as the interim Chairman of the party, there were rumours that Akpanudoedehe had tendered his letter of resignation.

Though the embattled Akpanudoedehe had issued a statement that he had not resigned, the rumours had refused to die down.

However, in a statement on Saturday, the Director of Publicity of the APC, Alhaji Salisu Dambatta, clarified the situation by declaring that Akpanudoedehe had not resigned his position as being speculated.

In the statement Dambatta issued in Abuja, the APC urged Nigerians to disregard the speculations as the party’s Secretary had not resigned from his position.

The statement entitled “Clarification on the position of the Secretary of the CECPC,” reads:

“Further to the media conference earlier held by the spokesman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the party wishes to note that the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, never sent a resignation letter to the party to the best of its knowledge, and neither was he sacked as some social media blogs speculated. All those are utterly false.

“The APC is one family, the Caretaker is one unit. We have an acting Chairman who is racing against time to deliver a convention and committee members that are united in supporting him in carrying out that onerous mandate.

“So please, disregard social media stories that are not rooted in fact or even sound reasoning,” Dambatta said.

