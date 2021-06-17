Politics
APC clears Moghalu, Uba, 12 others for Anambra governorship primaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the Anambra State governorship election has cleared 14 aspirants to take part in the party’s governorship primaries coming up later in the year.
The Chairman of the committee, Ikechi Emenike, disclosed this when he presented the committee’s report to the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
He said the committee carried out the responsibility with the spirit of patriotism.
Emenike said: “We approached this work with the spirit of patriotism, transparency and with an open heart in line with provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates.
“Politics is a contest, as long as they are qualified, let them go to the field.”
The aspirants are the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Nwokafor Amobi Daniel, and Mr. Paul Izuchukwu Orajiaka.
Others are Mr. Edozie Madu, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Mr. Maxwell Okoye, Col. Geoff Onyejegbu, Mr. Azuka Okwuosa, Onwa Mokelu, Igwebuike Hygers, Godwin Okonkwo, Beneth Etiaba and Onunkwo Obinna.
The National Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, who received the report on behalf of the committee’s Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, thanked the committee for serving the party.
He added that the report would be sent to Mala Buni immediately.
Akpanudoedehe said: “By what you have done, you have removed the need for an Appeal Committee. We are indeed very grateful to the committee for serving the party in the screening.”
