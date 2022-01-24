APC commends Buhari as FG suspends fuel subsidy removal

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari following the suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

The party stated that the suspension of the move showed that Buhari was always putting the welfare of Nigerians first, buttressing that programmes and policies of government were meant to benefit the people.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday evening in Abuja by the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

“The Federal Government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy at this time will heighten inflation and cause undue hardship on the citizenry,” the statement read.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for always putting the welfare and well being of Nigerians first as he has serially displayed in the implementation of programmes and policies of this administration.

READ ALSO: Nigerian students vow to resist fuel subsidy removal

“In line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Federal Government is already putting in place measures, particularly boosting our local refining capacities to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive import of refined petroleum products. This will in due course usher in the eventual and full deregulation of the country’s petroleum sector.

“Finally, the APC commends the cordial and healthy relations between the Executive and the 9th National Assembly which has ensured good governance.

“Nigerians have been the ultimate beneficiaries as displayed in the positive outcomes of the meeting between Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the suspension of the planned subsidy removal”, the statement added.

Recall that several trade unions and student unions had threatened to hit the streets to protest if the government went ahead with its plan to consider removing fuel subsidy in June, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now