APC confirms Mascot Uzor as candidate in Abia bye-election | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that Mr Mascot Uzor is its candidate for Aba North and South Federal Constituency election coming up on Saturday.

Mr Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday, March 26, in Abuja.

Nabena said that the APC would fully participate in Saturday’s by-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Saturday, March 27, to conduct the state House of Assembly election in Aba North and South.

Nabena said, “We appeal to all the stakeholders, electoral umpire, and the general public to disregard anything contrary to the position of the party’s leadership regarding the candidature of Mr Mascot Uzor.

“The APC, however, confirmed that the primary election earlier conducted by the party produced Uzor as its only candidate”.

He urged the public to disregard speculations in certain quarters contrary to the party’s position on the candidature of Uzor.

Nabena also called on all the party members and chieftains in Abia to fully support and work for the success of the party in the election.

He said that the APC was an orderly party, adding that it had diligently followed the electoral procedures leading to the candidature of Uzor in Saturday’s by-election.

Nabena maintained that the APC was out to win and not just to participate in the election.

