APC confused, can’t provide good governance – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot provide good governance to Nigerians.

The governor stated during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Kaduna State.

Tambuwal is one of the few politicians eyeing the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot even manage their own party affairs, how much more of providing quality governance for Nigeria.

“Therefore, PDP must be strategic and deliberate in coming up with a formula for winning elections in 2023.

“PDP must plan well in winning elections and avoid all forms of squabbles amongst us. The APC is confused and more confused in the running of the economy of Nigeria with no defined leadership.

“I have worked in the legislature, judiciary and executive. So I have all it takes to provide the needed governance in Nigeria.”

