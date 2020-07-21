APC congratulates Akeredolu on guber primary victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Tuesday congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the party’s primaries.

Akeredolu had on Monday defeated 11 other aspirants to the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The Ondo State governorship election holds on October 10.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaiye, in a statement in Akure, described the governorship primaries as transparent, enviable, and inspiring.

He commended the primary election committee headed by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, the aspirants and their supporters for the feat.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary

Kalejaiye also commended the leading aspirants that stepped down some hours to the commencement of the exercise because of their interest and love for the party.

He said: “Although a candidate emerged from the exercise, the party prefers to perceive the success as a victory for the state chapter.

“We congratulate the party’s flag bearer and governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

“We urge him to accommodate all tendencies within the fold.”

Join the conversation

Opinions