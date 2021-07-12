APC congresses begin July 31

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin its congresses across the country on July 31.

The party disclosed this in a letter dated July 11, 2021, and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The letter was signed by the Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala- Buni; and National Secretary, John Akpanuoedehe.

The exercise will begin at the ward level and followed by the local government and state congresses.

The party had earlier announced the indefinite suspension of the congresses.

This came after the APC national leadership had announced dates for the commencement of sales of forms and screening of various committees for the congresses.

