APC constitutes 20 sub-committees ahead of national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 20 sub-committees ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a document released to journalists on Sunday.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will head the Screening Committee while Barr. Emmanuel Chikwu Emeka will serve as Secretary.

The Screening Appeal Committee is headed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma with Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN) as Secretary.

The duo of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Katsina State counterpart, will head the Election and Election Appeal Committees respectively.

The Media/Publicity sub- Committee is headed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others are Security/Protocol Committee headed by the Kogi State Governor, Governor Yahaya Bello, Accreditation Committee with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman, Entertainment/Welfare Committee has Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, as chairman and the Medical Sub-committee with the Cross State Governor, Ben Ayade, as the arrowhead.

