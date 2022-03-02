APC constitutes zoning committee ahead of convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a zoning committee ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudodehe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee is headed by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as Deputy Chairman.

Other members of the committee are the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, Prof. Etim Nyong, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, Senator Teslim Folarin and Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.

Akpankudohede said the committee would submit its report to the APC leadership on March 7.

