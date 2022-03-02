Politics
APC constitutes zoning committee ahead of convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a zoning committee ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.
The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudodehe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
The committee is headed by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as Deputy Chairman.
READ ALSO: APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention
Other members of the committee are the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, Prof. Etim Nyong, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, Senator Teslim Folarin and Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami.
Akpankudohede said the committee would submit its report to the APC leadership on March 7.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...