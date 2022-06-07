APC CONVENTION: Bakare demands new order, hopeful to become Nigeria’s 16th president

The Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, declared on Tuesday he would not step down for any aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

Bakare, who stated in his address to delegates to APC delegates at the party’s special convention in Abuja, expressed the confidence that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the country’s 16th president next year.

He said: “I went through the screening. I was cleared, and nobody told me that I have been disqualified in any shape or form.

“In an orderly society, if I apply to be a candidate and pay all the necessary fees, courtesy demands that you tell me that your name is not there.

“I carry grace. I carry the favour. I carry the God-factor. Give me the opportunity to speak with party delegates and you will see what will happen. The president is 15th and I’ll be number 16th.”

