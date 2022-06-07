Politics
APC CONVENTION: Bakare demands new order, hopeful to become Nigeria’s 16th president
The Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, declared on Tuesday he would not step down for any aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.
Bakare, who stated in his address to delegates to APC delegates at the party’s special convention in Abuja, expressed the confidence that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the country’s 16th president next year.
He said: “I went through the screening. I was cleared, and nobody told me that I have been disqualified in any shape or form.
READ ALSO: Pastor Bakare formally declares to contest for presidency in 2023
“In an orderly society, if I apply to be a candidate and pay all the necessary fees, courtesy demands that you tell me that your name is not there.
“I carry grace. I carry the favour. I carry the God-factor. Give me the opportunity to speak with party delegates and you will see what will happen. The president is 15th and I’ll be number 16th.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...