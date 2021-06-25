APC convention committee presents ‘progress report’ to Buhari

The National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The group led by APC Caretaker (Extraordinary National Convention) Committee Chairman and Yobe State‘s Governor Mai Mala Buni presented a Progress report to the president.

The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party in the report submitted to President Buhari, extended indefinitely the tenure of Mala Buni, as the Chairman until such a time that the party can conduct its national convention.

While briefing State House correspondents on Friday after the meeting with Buhari, a member of the committee said the decision to extend the tenure of the Buni-led Caretaker Committee was to enable it come up with a timetable for the party’s congresses and the national convention, which may now hold in December.

“It is true that after wide consultations with some stakeholders and at the end of the Caretaker Committee meeting on Wednesday, we met with Mr. President Friday morning and he has approved our time table for the Congresses and equally granted the Caretaker Committee to stay until the National Convention is conducted,” the committee member said.

“There is no time line for the extension. The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) will still be in office until the National Convention is conducted and the date will soon be announced.

“All I can tell you is that we shall release the timetable for the ward to zonal congresses of the party before the close of the day.

“Remember the Caretaker Committee, had a meeting on Wednesday where it reviewed its activities with considerable inputs from the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) on the time table for the Congresses.

“The Committee, after consultations with other stakeholders met with the President in the Villa and was able to secure another extension to enable it conduct the Congresses and the National Convention.

“By the new arrangement, Caretaker Committees at other levels of the party will be replaced gradually as the Congresses from the ward level to the zonal level hold.”

The Caretaker Committee was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, for an initial six months after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Its tenure was first extended for another six months in December, 2020 by an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

By Isaac Dachen

