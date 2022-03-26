Connect with us

Politics

APC convention gathering of world’s most corrupt, wicked politicians – Sowore

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sowore's #RevolutionNow surfers another setback as nine Northern groups back out

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday described the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja as a gathering of corrupt and wicked politicians who have rendered the country perpetually incapacitated and retrogressive.

The activist, who stated this on his Twitter handle, insisted that convention holds nothing good for the country.

READ ALSO: SOWORE RE-ARREST: APC administration a civilian dictatorship —SPN

He wrote: “#APCConvention @OfficialAPCNg is the convening of some of the most corrupt, incompetent, wicked, unjust and dishonest men and women politicians the world has ever known! And just so that you understand what we’ve being saying, @OfficialPDPNig will now manage @OfficialAPCNg.”

At least 7,586 delegates are expected to elect officials into the various positions in the APC National Working Committee at the convention taking place at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 + 14 =

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...