APC convention gathering of world’s most corrupt, wicked politicians – Sowore

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday described the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja as a gathering of corrupt and wicked politicians who have rendered the country perpetually incapacitated and retrogressive.

The activist, who stated this on his Twitter handle, insisted that convention holds nothing good for the country.

READ ALSO: SOWORE RE-ARREST: APC administration a civilian dictatorship —SPN

He wrote: “#APCConvention @OfficialAPCNg is the convening of some of the most corrupt, incompetent, wicked, unjust and dishonest men and women politicians the world has ever known! And just so that you understand what we’ve being saying, @OfficialPDPNig will now manage @OfficialAPCNg.”

At least 7,586 delegates are expected to elect officials into the various positions in the APC National Working Committee at the convention taking place at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now