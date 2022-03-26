Politics
APC convention gathering of world’s most corrupt, wicked politicians – Sowore
The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday described the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja as a gathering of corrupt and wicked politicians who have rendered the country perpetually incapacitated and retrogressive.
The activist, who stated this on his Twitter handle, insisted that convention holds nothing good for the country.
READ ALSO: SOWORE RE-ARREST: APC administration a civilian dictatorship —SPN
He wrote: “#APCConvention @OfficialAPCNg is the convening of some of the most corrupt, incompetent, wicked, unjust and dishonest men and women politicians the world has ever known! And just so that you understand what we’ve being saying, @OfficialPDPNig will now manage @OfficialAPCNg.”
At least 7,586 delegates are expected to elect officials into the various positions in the APC National Working Committee at the convention taking place at the Eagles Square in Abuja.
