APC CONVENTION: Tale of withdrawals and high-stake drama

The presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was tinged with withdrawals and high-stake drama by aspirants vying to represent the party in the 2023 elections.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa-Ibom governor, led the gale of withdrawals when he withdrew from the race in order to support the National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

This chain of events was continued by a former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Governor Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Senator Robert A. Boroffice and a female aspirant, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, who all stepped down for Tinubu.

Felix Nicholas, a forty-year-old contestant who is alleged to be the youngest in the race, stood aside in favour of Osinbajo.

Tinubu, Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello, Tein Jack-Rich, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Prof Ben Ayade, and Ikeobasi Mokelu were the 14 candidates still in the contest.

Meanwhile, the total rundown of states and their respective accredited delegates are as follows: Abia state – 50, Adamawa- 62 and Anambra- 63. Others are Bayelsa- 24, Bauchi- 55 , Benue- 64, Borno- 81, Cross River- 54, Delta- 73, Enugu- 51, Ekiti- 48, Edo- 54 and Ebonyi- 38. Also included is FCT- 80, Gombe- 33, Imo- 81, Jigawa- 81, Lagos- 60, Plateau- 51, Katsina- 102, Kebbi- 63, Kwara- 48, Kogi- 63 and Kaduna- 61.

Other states are Kano- 126, Nasarawa- 39, Niger- 75, Ondo- 54, Ogun- 60, Oyo- 99, Osun- 90 and Rivers- 69.

The list of states and their delegates is completed by Sokoto- 69, Taraba- 46, Yobe- 51 and Zamfara- 42.

