APC crisis deepens as Giadom convenes NEC meeting with ‘Buhari’s consent’

The former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, on Tuesday, summoned a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party.

Giadom, who is one of the National Working Committee (NWC) members of the APC laying claim to the party’s national chairmanship position following the suspension of its substantive national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was suspended by the Rivers State chapter of the party over alleged gross infractions of the party’s constitution on Monday.

The embattled party chieftain said in a statement the meeting would take place at the State House, Abuja, June 25.

Giadom said he was convening the meeting with the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Giadom fights on, writes INEC not to recognise ongoing Edo APC gov primary

The statement read:

“I, Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by a court order to act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR (who is the leader of our party) reconvene the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed.

“The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020. Venue shall be the State House, Abuja.

“However, in keeping strictly to the COVID-19 Guidelines, the postponed NEC shall proceed by virtual means. The codes would be sent by text to the phone numbers of all NEC members. Those to be physically present at the State House, Abuja, would also be communicated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions