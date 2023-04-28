APC crisis deepens, as Govs’ Forum DG drags Adamu, Omisore to court

The crisis rocking the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to deepen as the Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, has dragged the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to court over alleged breach of the party’s Constitution.

Sued alongside Adamu was the national secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore.

In the suit filed at an Abuja High Court on Thursday, Lukman, a member of the party’s NWC, noted that he was left with no option but to approach the court to stop Adamu from further perpetuating illegality upon the expiration of a seven days ultimatum which expired on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari justifying his actions, Lukman, said:

“I have proceeded to institute a legal action, seeking to compel Adamu and lyiola Omisore, being respectively APC National Chairman and National Secretary to compel them to comply with the requirements of running the affairs of the party as enshrined in the provisions of the APC Constitution.

“As things are, I am painfully left with no option. It is quite disheartening that under the leadership of Adamu, we are failing to abide by the provisions of our party’s Constitution and the party is being managed based on discretionary decisions of Adamu and Omisore.

“Given the high confidence you had in Adamu, which made you to nominate him to emerge as the National Chairman of our party, the least one would expect is that he will conduct himself strictly based on requirements as provided in the APC Constitution.

“It is my strong view that APC is the most important political legacy you gave to Nigerians. It was your leadership, and partnership with Tinubu and other party leaders that produced the success story of the merger negotiations of 2012/2013 and the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“Having participated in the advocacy for the merger that produced the APC and being a founding member of the party privileged to be a member of the current NWC, I find it very compelling to take this legal action to enforce accountability within the party.

“It is my hope that this court action will be concluded before May 29, and a NEC meeting of the party will hold before the end of your tenure in office as President,” he said.

