APC crisis extends, as Rivers chapter suspends chairman, declares Boms nomination nullity

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be far from over as the Executive Committee of the Rivers State chapter has suspended its acting Chairman, Igo Aguma.

The suspension was announced on Monday in Port Harcourt by the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Andrew Uchendu, who spoke on behalf of the state Executive committee.

Uchendu, who accused Aguma of flouting the party’s constitution and making decisions without consulting relevant stakeholders, also announced that the suspension of Mr. Victor Giadom and his removal from office as the Deputy National Secretary of the APC was a nullity.

The Rivers Senator also disclosed that the state executive committee has nullified the nomination of Mr. Worgu Boms as replacement for Giadom.

Uchendu further disclosed that Sokonte Davies had been chosen by the State Executive Committee to henceforth pilot the party’s affairs in the state as Chairman.

The Rivers State chapter of the party, as in the national body had split into two clear factions since the Appeal Court upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.

It would be recalled that the suspended acting chairman, Aguma, a loyalist of Senator Magnus Abe, who leads one of the factions of the APC in the state, had announced that Mr. Boms, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state had been nominated as replacement for the embattled Giadom, who in turn, is a loyalist of the minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, also from Rivers State.

