APC crisis in Rivers deepens as faction orders closure of all party secretariats

The Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Igo Aguma, on Saturday directed the immediate closure of all “factional” secretariats of the party in the state.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Livingston Nwechie, the party chairman said the decision of his rival, Sokonte Davies, to run a splinter group in Rivers, had further destroyed the party and hampered the reconciliation process.

Aguma added that he had presented a situation report on APC activities in Rivers State to the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Mai Bala Buni.

The party chairman also disclosed that he had informed Buni about the continued litigation by some members of the party in disregard to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for termination of all pending lawsuits in the party.

At least 28 members of the Rivers State executive committee APC loyal to another party chieftain in the state, Andrew Uchendu, had on June 22 suspended Aguma for allegedly taking critical decisions concerning the party without the committee members.

Before then, the State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on June 9, declared him as the authentic chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in Rivers.

He said: “As the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state, I have submitted a situation report to the National Caretaker Committee of the party led by His Excellency, Alhaji Mai Bala Buni. The report which is comprehensive is with respect to the activities of the party in Rivers State so far.

“It also intimates the National Caretaker Committee on the effort of the Caretaker Committee under my watch to acquire a neutral Secretariat for the state chapter for a period where all factions will be comfortable to visit since the two factional Secretariats are not acceptable to either faction in the state.

“The splinter group in the APC Rivers State anchored by Mr. Sokonte Davies is strongly advised to immediately comply with the directive of the state Caretaker Committee of the party to shut down all factional secretariats in the state including his own at 63 Aba Road, Port Harcourt. Sokonte Davies is reminded along with his splinter group that their actions are not promoting peace and reconciliation efforts in the state chapter.”

