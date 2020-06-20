APC CRISIS: Nabena urges Buhari to summon emergency NEC meeting

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, on Saturday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call for an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to address the leadership crisis rocking the party.

Nabena, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, urged the President to convene the NEC emergency meeting to deliberate on how to consolidate the APC’s control of Edo and Ondo States ahead of the governorship elections in the two states.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC), has been divided into factions with each laying claim to the party leadership.

The crisis followed the ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

READ ALSO: APC crisis is good for Nigeria

Nabena said: “At least four people are laying claim to the chairmanship of the APC following the court-ordered suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“All manner of court cases and orders are flying around contesting party decisions and National Working Committee’s position.

“Factions are festering at the national level and many states. The APC is clearly at a tipping point.

“The several court cases and orders over the national leadership of the party has put the party in a standstill and is a legal threat to forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the leader of the party and it has become imperative for him to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee.

“This is to find solutions to the crisis and chart a way forward.”

Join the conversation

Opinions