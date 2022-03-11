APC defunct, ineligible for 2023 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed on Friday the All Progressive Congress (APC) has gone into extinction and not qualified to take part in the 2023 general elections.

The main opposition party’s remark came in the wake of the ongoing impasse in the ruling party.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP insisted that the non-recognition of the APC activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed its earlier position that the ruling party was now defunct.

The party described the APC as “a Special Purpose Vehicle in liquidation, preparatory to winding up and cannot legally produce candidates for the elections.”

The party warned aspirants in APC to be weary of “political warlords” who have rendered the ruling party illegitimate with their actions.

The statement read: “Our Party draws attention to the grave import of INEC’s letter to the APC, dated March 9, 2022, to the effect that APC’s NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, will not be recognised by the Commission due to invalid notice; a development that will invalidate any decision reached at such meeting.

“Furthermore, INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“As it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party.

“We call on Nigerians to remain alert and hopeful as our party takes decisive steps to democratically take over governance in 2023 in our mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the rudderless, vicious, clueless and visionless APC.”

