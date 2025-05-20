APC demands arrest of Zamfara PDP women leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State on Tuesday condemned the calls for violence by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader in the state, Hajiya Rabi Madawaki.

In a statement issued in Gusau by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, the party asked security agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Idris said: “We call on the security agencies to immediately arrest the women leader, Hajiya Rabi Madawaki, over her uncultured utterances..

“APC as a strong opposition party in the state will not be intimidated by any threats from the Zamfara PDP government and they should know that the will of the people must prevail.

“The state PDP Women Leader, Hajiya Rabi Madawaki, made the statement in the presence of the Governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda.

READ ALSO: Zamfara PDP accuses Matawalle of opposition clampdown

“The threat and intimidation by the PDP women leader came out with a completely different but savage way of forcing out support and subsequently, votes for the governor, Mr. Dauda Lawal, in the 2027 governorship election.

“Madawaki said in the presence of the governor’s wife in Hausa language, at a gathering held in Gusau on Friday, that translated as ‘anyone who does not vote for Dauda, we will maim, beat, kill him, (zamu ci ubanshi zamu yi mashi duka).

He stressed that elections are always supposed to be free, fair, and non-violent in a civilized society.

The spokesman added: “President Bola Tinubu’s administration is trying to remove such threats to lives and property as well as any form of intimidation from politics.

“The Zamfara chapter of the APC will not be scared by any form of intimidation and harassment or any act of violence.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now