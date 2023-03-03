APC demands Emefiele, Malami’s resignation over naira redesign crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West on Friday demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over their roles in the crisis trailing the redesign of naira notes.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday extended the validity of the old naira notes till December 31.

The redesign of the banknotes plunged the country into an unprecedented socio-economic crisis with Nigerians experiencing difficulties accessing funds in their bank accounts.

At least ten people had been killed and properties destroyed by angry youths protesting the scarcity of naira notes in many parts of the country.

The APC made the call in a statement issued by its Vice Chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, shortly after the Supreme Court delivered the ruling on the matter.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled into the “illegality and executive recklessness.”

The statement read: “Rule of law is fundamental to democracy and individuals who flagrantly violate the laws or promote acts that breach the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must not be tolerated.

“Therefore, if indeed, the cashless policy of the Federal Government was supposedly designed to conform with extant legal provisions of the Nigerian Federation, now that it turned out in the direct opposite, both the CBN Governor, Mr. Emefiele and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Malami should accept the limitations of both their knowledge of the law and commitment to democracy by resigning from their respective offices forthwith.

“We call on Nigerians to take note of the fact that the crusade against the federal government’s cashless policy was led by APC, not minding the attempt to sensationally politicize it to the benefit of opposition political parties and their candidates in this election season.

“It is gratifying that Nigerians resisted the antics of subversive politicians who wanted to use such crude methods, including inflicting untold hardship and pains on Nigerians to provoke citizens into voting against the APC during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

