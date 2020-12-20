APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity, disobedience of court’s order

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has demanded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resignation over worsening insecurity in the state and disobedience of court’s order.

The Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Col. David Imuse (retd), who made the call in a statement on Sunday, also accused the state government of taking a N25 billion loan without disclosing the motive for collecting the loan.

He added that Obaseki refused to obey a court judgment that declared the removal of the chairman of Estako East local government area of the state illegal.

Imuse said: “No one is safe in Edo. The state is under siege. We have a governor who has lost focus. Fear and insecurity have become the order of the day.

“Because Edo State is designed to be governed by relevant laws, Edo APC is ready to take the bull by the horns, as it can no longer condone a governor who has no regard for the rule of law.”

The party also blamed Obaseki for making Edo the third most indebted state in the country and wondered why he would borrow N25billion from the capital market without telling the people of the state the motive for the loan.

The rift between the governor and APC reached a climax in July when he was disqualified from the party’s governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his academic certificates.

He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the party’s ticket for the governorship election.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He also defeated Ize-Iyamu in the 2016 election.

