APC demands redeployment of Kano REC over alleged bias

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has demanded the immediate redeployment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Abdu Zango, from the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, made the call when he presented a petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election at the INEC office in Kano on Wednesday.

Abbas, who was represented at the forum by the APC Legal Adviser in the state, Mr. Abdul Fagge, said that INEC should have declared the election as inconclusive for some reasons.

The commission had on Monday declared the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kano State, Abba Yusuf, as the winner of the election.

Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, who scored 892,705 votes in the election.

He said: “The REC manifestly affirmed the allegations of partisanship, favouritism and rigging against him when on March, 20 he connived with the Returning Officer to declare Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship election instead of declaring that the election was inconclusive.”

He said the number of voters in polling units where election was cancelled was 273,442, which was more than twice the margin of win, put at 128,897, between the two main contenders in the election.

‘’The REC and the Returning Officer thereby disenfranchised the 273,442 voters and acted contrary to the combined provisions of Section 24, 51 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Article 62 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election, 2022.

‘’There action was also contrary to items 4.2.16, Note 32 at page 84 and item 6 of the table at page 93 of the Manual for Election Officials, 2022.

“It is in view of the foregoing that we once again register our loss of confidence in the Kano REC and demand for his immediate redeployment in line with the dictates of the law, impartiality and respect for due process and the rule of law,’’ the APC chairman added.

