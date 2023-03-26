Politics
APC demands removal of Kebbi returning officer over alleged bias
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi has demanded the removal of the Collation/Returning Officer for the governorship election in the state, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu, over alleged bias.
The Chairman of the Publicity Committee for the APC campaign council in the state, Alhajl Kabiru Sani-Giant, made the call at a media briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.
He accused the returning of forging an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
The returning officer had on Tuesday declared the state governorship election inconclusive.
Sani-Giant said: “As a matter of urgency, we call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to remove the Kebbi State guber election collation/returning officer, Prof. Yusuf Saidu, because of his sentiment and bias in discharging his official responsibility in the last gubernatorial election.
“This will bring sanity to the re-run of the gubernatorial elections because the APC in the state is not comfortable with the collation officer due to his alliance with other political parties.”
He argued that the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris, had already won the March 18 election by a wide margin.
Sani-Giant, who is also the National Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima ST7 2023, said the results from the election showed that APC’s candidate polled 388,258, while the PDP candidate, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, got 342,980 votes.
“Going by this result, there is no need to declare the election inconclusive. Our candidate won straight away because he is leading with 45,278 votes.
“In some states, candidates were declared winners when the margin was a fraction of that. There is no need for a supplementary election,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...