APC denies calling for cancellation of Anambra election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra has dismissed reports that it called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, made the clarification at a news conference held at the party’s state secretariat on Monday in Awka.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, has won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission will hold a supplementary election in Ihiala LGA on Tuesday.

Ejidike said: “I was surprised that several reports were circulated in the social media saying that APC called for cancellation of the election, that the chairman of APC fainted and also lost his polling unit.

“All the reports were fake, and at no time did I make such a statement in the media.”

The APC chairman stressed that the party could not have made such a statement while the process was still ongoing.

He added: “There is no how we could have called for the cancellation of the results in an ongoing election.

“But all we are advising the electoral umpire at this stage is for them to right the wrong because there are a lot of flaws recorded during Saturday governorship election.”

Ejidike, however, listed polling units in Idemili North, entire Orumba North, Anambra East, Ayamelum, Anambra West and Awka North among others as some of the areas where the exercise had issues.

He expressed regret that despite the complaints raised by the party, the INEC returning officer went ahead and announced the results in Orumba North LGA.

