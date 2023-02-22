APC denies claims of Tinubu throwing money at crowd during Lagos rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has described as ill-founded the report that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threw wads of new bank notes at a crowd during a campaign rally in the state on Tuesday.

Since the announcement of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, opposition had accused the former Lagos State governor of having cash stashed somewhere to buy votes in the forthcoming elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, earlier this month alleged clandestine plot by APC leaders allegedly working for Tinubu to swap N22.5 billion stashed old Naira notes to new ones in Kano State, in a desperate move to actualize APC vote buying plans in the 2023 general elections.

However, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, in response to the report on Tuesday, said the allegation was masterminded by opposition envying the success of the rally.

Oladejo added that the campaign of calumny was meant to undermine Tinubu’s chances at the polls on Saturday.

READ ALSO:Fake news – APC reacts to report of Tinubu inciting governors against Buhari over naira notes

The statement reads: “In a currently trending post, the orchestrated report purports that Asiwaju Tinubu threw wads of bank notes to a cheering crowd at Oshodi as his motorcade rode past from Lagos airport en route Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

“It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell. It is part of an ongoing well-oiled campaign of calumny in a compromised section of the media to project Asiwaju in bad lights at a time millions of Nigeria are unable to access their hard-earned cash deposited in the banks.

“Asiwaju has championed the cause of long-suffering Nigerians that they are allowed to spend old bank notes pending when CBN is able to make adequate new bank notes available.

“Where will Asiwaju have seen new notes to be throwing on Lagos highways?

“We urge our supporters and all right-thinking Nigerians to remain calm and vote Asiwaju Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, Feb. 25.”

