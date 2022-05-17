APC denies purported adjustment in schedule for primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored the public to reject reports on social media that it has made changes to its timeline and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement issued late Monday night, that the news circulating about the party’s primaries was false and should be handled as such.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the APC timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections which is making the rounds on social media.

“The story should be disregarded as fake news,” the APC scribe said.

Read also: Ahead of APC primaries, Buhari to host Tinubu, other party leaders at Iftar dinner

He added that the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections remained as earlier published.

He restated the approved schedule as follows:

*Governorship – Friday, May 20th, 2022.

*State House of Assembly – Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

*House of Representatives – Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.

*Senate – Wednesday, May 25 2022.

*Presidential – Monday, May 30th to June 1st, 2022.

Morka noted that if a modification is required, it would be conveyed to the public through the party’s official communication channels.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now