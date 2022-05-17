Politics
APC denies purported adjustment in schedule for primaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored the public to reject reports on social media that it has made changes to its timeline and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.
Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement issued late Monday night, that the news circulating about the party’s primaries was false and should be handled as such.
“Our attention has been drawn to a story of purported adjustment to the APC timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections which is making the rounds on social media.
“The story should be disregarded as fake news,” the APC scribe said.
Read also: Ahead of APC primaries, Buhari to host Tinubu, other party leaders at Iftar dinner
He added that the party’s timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections remained as earlier published.
He restated the approved schedule as follows:
*Governorship – Friday, May 20th, 2022.
*State House of Assembly – Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.
*House of Representatives – Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.
*Senate – Wednesday, May 25 2022.
*Presidential – Monday, May 30th to June 1st, 2022.
Morka noted that if a modification is required, it would be conveyed to the public through the party’s official communication channels.
