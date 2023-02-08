APC denies pushing for postponement of 2023 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims on its push for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The party’s reaction followed speculations in the media that the Federal Government was planning to postpone the elections.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a shadowy media report in some media outlets that the APC is pushing for a postponement of the 2023 general elections.

“The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility.

“Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose.”

Morka said the report was aimed at causing needless anxiety among Nigerians on the elections, adding that the elections were of extreme importance to the country.

The spokesman added: “It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter.

“On record, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, our party continues to wage the most extensive and vibrant campaign in the history of our nascent democracy.

“We are seeking to elect our visionary presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and our party’s governorship, national and state legislative flag bearers into office.”

This, according to him, was in direct contrast to the lackluster and incoherent campaign of the opposition parties that had placed nothing before the electorates, except their lies and propaganda against the APC.

Morka said Buhari had left no one in doubt about his total commitment to credible elections this year.

