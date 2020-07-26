APC denies rumours of boycott, says it’s ready for Bauchi local council election

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Uba Nana, said on Sunday the party would participate in the forthcoming local council election in the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will conduct the elections in 20 local government areas across the state on August 17.

Nana, who disclosed this while addressing APC supporters in Bauchi, said the party was ready to participate in the election.

He dispelled the rumours that the party was not going to participate in the council, saying it was borne out of mischief.

The chairman said: “Our party has concluded all arrangements to go for the council election and we are very optimistic of winning the election.

“I want to start by telling our supporters across the state that we will participate in the elections.”

Nana appealed to SIEC to give all the political parties a level-playing ground and the people of the state the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He, however, urged party supporters to come out en masse to vote for APC during the election.

