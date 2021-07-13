APC denies suspending Okorocha, says signatures in letter forged

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday evening dismissed the report on the purported suspension of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The party in a statement issued by the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the letter claiming that the ex-governor has been suspended was forged.

The letter in question had claimed that the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District was suspended by the APC for alleged anti-party activities.

According to the document, Okorocha was suspended by APC for holding meetings with opposition parties at state and national levels.

But Akpanudoedehe urged members of the public to ignore the letter in its entirety.

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress that a fake letter on a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

“The APC does not currently have a National Working Committee as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen our great party.

“We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.

“We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and publicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

“We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.”

