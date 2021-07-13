Politics
APC denies suspending Okorocha, says signatures in letter forged
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday evening dismissed the report on the purported suspension of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.
The party in a statement issued by the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the letter claiming that the ex-governor has been suspended was forged.
The letter in question had claimed that the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District was suspended by the APC for alleged anti-party activities.
According to the document, Okorocha was suspended by APC for holding meetings with opposition parties at state and national levels.
But Akpanudoedehe urged members of the public to ignore the letter in its entirety.
The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress that a fake letter on a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.
READ ALSO: APC suspends Okorocha for alleged anti-party activities
“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman and Secretary on equally fake letters.
“The APC does not currently have a National Working Committee as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen our great party.
“We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.
“We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and publicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.
“We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....