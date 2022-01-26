APC denies zoning 2023 Presidential ticket to South, debunks viral report

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to any part of southern Nigeria as being speculated in viral reports that have been circulating the media space.

The report making the rounds on Tuesday, had stated that the APC had zoned its presidential ticket to the South-East, while that of the Vice President was zoned to the North, with other key positions spread round the different geo-political regions in the country.

But in a statement on Wednesday signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, the party said there was no iota of truth in the said report as it had not zoned its presidential ticket to any region.

The Yobe State Governor added that a decision on zoning of the party’s tickets will only be taken at the convention of the party coming up in February.

“The attention of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him,” the statement reads.

Continuing, it said:

“His Excellency has, in clear and unambiguous terms, denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party. The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”

