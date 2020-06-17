APC Dep Nat’l Secretary kicks against emergence of Ajimobi as party’s acting Chairman

Trouble looms within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after the party’s Deputy National Secretary Chief Victor Giadom protested against the emergence of Abiola Ajimobi as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Giadom in a statement by his lawyer, Chief Wole Afolabi, kicked against the emergence of Abiola Ajimobi while insisting that the office of the Acting Chairman is his to occupy and not for the former Oyo State governor.

The APC Deputy National Secretary in the statement insisted that the order of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court issued on March 16, 2020 by Hon. Justice S.U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 to the effect that Chief Victor Giadom is to act as the National Chairman of the party following the suspension of Oshiomhole remains valid.

The statement added that, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC to the effect that Senator Abiola Ajimobi is to act as the National Chairman of APC following the suspension from office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

”We wish to state that the statement must have been issued in complete ignorance of the order of the FCT High Court issued on 16th of March, 2020 by Hon. Justice S.U Bature in Suit No. FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 to the effect that Chief Victor Giadom is to act as the National Chairman of the party due to the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman

“The order was given the same day that the Court of Appeal earlier gave Oshiomhole a temporary respite by staying the execution of the said order suspending Oshiomhole. Now that the Court of Appeal has affirmed the order of suspension, it is only proper that the Order recognising Chief Victor Giadom is implemented.

”Consequently, we have written to all law enforcement agencies to implement the said order and any one who attempts to parade himself/herself other than Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Chairman of the APC would be facing contempt of court proceeding,” the statement concluded.

