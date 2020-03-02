APC dismisses as fallacy claims that Abia governor sponsored 7 guber aspirants in 2019 election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State has dismissed claims that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu sponsored all the seven governorship aspirants who contested the 2019 election on its platform.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Prince Benjamion Apugo, had in a chat with journalists, alleged that the governor sponsored the party governorship candidate, Dr. Uche Ogah and the six aspirants who vied for the party governorship ticket last year.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Abia, Ben Godson, in a statement described the allegation as unfounded and act of sabotage to the party in Abia.

He said: “In a democracy, everyone is free to hold and express his opinion. But when such opinion is not consistent with the truth, it must be made to take its perfect position as a fallacy.

“Therefore, APC in Abia wishes to state that the statement credited one of our leaders, Prince Benjamin Apugo, where he was quoted to have said that Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu bought the forms for all our seven aspirants in the 2019 election was a huge fallacy.

“With all due respect to Prince Apugo, he got his allegation wrong and there is no element of truth in that particular unfortunate statement that was credited to him. In fact, his statement is a lie and an act of sabotage to the party.

“We as a party cannot watch one man no matter his position or capacity, stand and destroy the image of seven responsible men who in their different capacities represent a lot for their people, the party, Abians and even in Nigeria as a nation.

“Apugo making statement like ‘it was a clear game that Ikpeazu played with the seven APC governorship aspirants’ is an attempt to assassinate the images of some of those great men who came together to contest in our party’s primary.

“Abia APC as it stands cannot afford to allow statements like the one credited to Prince Apugo to go without setting the records straight. Our society is a society that respects elders. We respect elders because we assume that every words of their mouth ought to be the truth.

“Apugo got this one terribly wrong and we don’t agree with him because this particular statement is a monumental lie and we reject it in its entirety.”

