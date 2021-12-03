APC dismisses claim on Umahi planned return to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State on Friday described as fake, the report on the planned return of Governor Dave Umahi to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Simbard Ogbuatu, in Abakaliki, the party advised its members to ignore the report.

The APC was reacting to a claim by a PDP chieftain in Abia State simply identified as Dr. Isaac Nkole on the governor’s “desperate move” to return to the party he left last year.

Ogbuatu said: “The All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi has got the news making rounds the media with the headline ‘Orji Kalu, Umahi in a desperate move to return to PDP,’ credited to one Dr. Isaac Nkole, a chieftain PDP in Abia.

“The report quoted the chieftain as saying that Governor Dave Umahi also wants to return to PDP.

“But, we wish to state boldly that Umahi has not, either in person, a representative or through a surrogate made and will never make any move to return to the ‘Social Club’ known as PDP.”

The APC spokesman insisted that Umahi has been a key member of the party for more than one year and urged the public to disregard the news as a “figment of the originator’s imagination.”

He added that the governor’s switch to APC was not for selfish enrichment but for the greater good of Ebonyi and the South-East region as a whole.

READ ALSO: Umahi disowns 2023 campaign posters

He added: “Umahi’s defection to the national party did not come to him as stupefaction, neither did he join for selfish enrichment.

“The defection is a well-thought movement decided in the greater interest of Ebonyi in particular and the South-East in general.

“His Excellency saw the need to toe the line of the former nationalists like late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, from the zone who had always believed in the politics of the centre.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now