News
APC dismisses claim on zoning of National Assembly leadership positions
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a claim on the zoning of leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He was reacting to a claim on social media about the zoning of the Senate presidency and the House of Representatives, among others to some regions in the country.
Read also:No decision on zoning of NASS leadership yet – APC
The statement read: “The attention of the APC has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.
“The report is false and misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety. The party has not made any decision on the zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...