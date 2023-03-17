APC dismisses claim on zoning of National Assembly leadership positions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a claim on the zoning of leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He was reacting to a claim on social media about the zoning of the Senate presidency and the House of Representatives, among others to some regions in the country.

Read also:No decision on zoning of NASS leadership yet – APC

The statement read: “The attention of the APC has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“The report is false and misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety. The party has not made any decision on the zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now