Politics
APC dismisses claims on defection of 20,000 members to APGA
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, on Sunday dismissed as laughable, claims on the defection of 20,000 members of the party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.
Ejidike, who reacted to the claims during a chat with journalists in Awka, said no single APC member defected to APGA during the launch of its governorship campaign on Saturday in Awka.
There were claims on social media earlier on Sunday that at least 20,000 members of the APC, including some key members of the party’s governorship campaign council, joined APGA on Saturday.
The Anambra State governorship election will hold on November 6.
Ejidike said: “The APGA spokesperson recently said that the party’s crisis was caused by APC, how can it turn around to say that 20,000 APC members defected to APGA.
“The party has been overwhelmed by its own internal problems which cannot be redeemed. They are licking the wound of losing six major lawmakers to APC.
“APGA is seriously sharing money to sustain their remaining lawmakers, sharing meager resources to the electorates.
“APGA failed to tell Anambra people what they have to do differently to better the lots of the citizens instead they are calling APC names, give us your manifestos, leave APC alone.”
